38-year-old former WWE Champion speculates Jey Uso's biggest fear after huge reveal for Survivor Series

Jey Uso has made a few friends after his surprising return to WWE RAW. Among the many former foes that he has come across, one person who hasn't been on the same page with him is Drew McIntyre. In a post on social media, the former WWE Champion took a hilarious shot at Jey regarding Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn made their way to the ring to save Jey from an ambush from The Judgment Day. Moments before the show went off the air, The American Nightmare revealed Randy Orton as the fifth member of his team for Survivor Series.

All of Cody Rhodes' teammates seemed excited about The Viper's addition, except for Jey Uso. The former Tag Team Champion looked like he had seen a ghost from his past. Drew McIntyre took to his social media handle to comment on Jey's reaction, hilariously pointing out the former Bloodline member's fear.

What happened the last time Jey Uso and Randy Orton faced off in a match?

The Usos were The Apex Predator's final opponents before his hiatus from WWE. The Bloodline members and the team of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle went head to head in a tag team title unification match on SmackDown in 2022.

The Usos went into the match as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, while Orton and Riddle were the RAW Tag Team Champions. After a grueling match, the twin brothers were crowned the Undisputed Tag Team Champions and held onto the titles for a record-breaking reign.

It's clear that Jey Uso hasn't forgotten about how The Bloodline treated its opponents, including Orton and Riddle. The WWE Universe lies in wait to see how The Legend Killer reacts to Jey being a part of his team, given their history.