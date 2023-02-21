38-year-old former WWE Superstar was backstage at Elimination Chamber - Reports

Elimination Chamber 2023 aired live from the Belle Centre in Montreal, Canada. A former WWE Superstar was reportedly backstage at the premium live event this past Saturday night.

The PLE was headlined by hometown hero Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The former Honorary Uce gave it all he had, but Reigns emerged victorious in the main event. The Tribal Chief is now set to defend the title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 in April.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, former WWE Superstar JTG was spotted backstage during Elimination Chamber. The 38-year-old was a part of the Cryme Tyme tag team with Shad Gaspard, who tragically passed away to save his son from drowning in 2020. Fightful noted that JTG was just visiting and has a great relationship with the company.

JTG recalls getting humiliated by WWE legend John Cena

Cryme Tyme was involved in a storyline with Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch in 2007, but the feud spilled over into real life.

During a match between the two tag teams, Cade, Murdoch, and the official in the match pulled a prank on JTG. They threw JTG out of the ring and the referee counted him out even though he made it back inside the ring in time. Cryme Tyme took the referee's belt off and auctioned it to the crowd after the match.

In an interview with Wrestling with Rip Rodgers, JTG disclosed that a lot of people were upset at Cryme Tyme after the match, including John Cena:

"We got to the back. We got chastised by.. Well he [Gaspard] got chastised first by, was it Barry Windham at the time. He was our agent. And then after that we got ridiculed by John Cena in front of the locker room. And then on the ride to the next show to RAW we got a good tongue lashing from John Laurinaitis and then the next day we were fired," JTG added. [From 2:42 to 3:04]

Cryme Tyme was a very entertaining tag team and has paved the way for many superstars today. It will be interesting to see if JTG returns to the company down the line.

