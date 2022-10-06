"The next day we were fired" - Former WWE Superstar recalls getting ridiculed by John Cena in front of the locker room

Former WWE Superstar JTG recently recalled getting ridiculed by John Cena in front of the locker room before getting fired from the company.

In 2007, JTG and his Cryme Tyme partner Shad Gaspard were involved in a feud with Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch. At the time, the two teams also had real-life backstage heat.

During a tag team bout between the two teams, things turned ugly after Cade and Murdoch, alongside the referee, pulled a prank on JTG and his partner.

JTG was involved in a spot where he would be thrown out to ringside by Cade and Murdoch. However, he would return to the ring just before the referee counted him out. Nevertheless, as the 37-year-old made it back, supposedly at a count of eight, the referee quickly counted nine and ten and ended the match in favor of Cryme Tyme's opponents.

In a recent interview with Wrestling with Rip Rogers, JTG recalled the incident, disclosing that he and his partner went off-script and took their frustration out on the referee after the match.

"Chad took it on the ref. I joined in on it, and then Chad took it a little bit too far. He took the ref's belt off and auctioned it to the crowd. We were selling character but we were off script," he explained. [From 2:25 to 2:39]

When JTG and Shad Gaspard returned backstage, they found themselves in a lot of trouble.

"We got to the back. We go chastised by.. Well he [Gaspard] got chastised first by, was it Barry Windham at the time. He was our agent. And then after that we got ridiculed by John Cena in front of the locker room. And then on the ride to the next show to RAW we got a good tongue lashing from John Laurinaitis and then the next day we were fired," JTG added. [From 2:42 to 3:04]

Will JTG return to WWE?

A few months after their release in 2007, JTG and Shad Gaspard returned to the Stamford-based company. The team, however, split in 2010. The 37-year-old then spent another four years in WWE as a singles competitor before the company let him go again in June 2014.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the current NWA star addressed the possibility of him returning to the Stamford-based company.

"Only time can tell, that's not up to me. I feel like everyone wants me back in a WWE ring. I wouldn't mind being back in a WWE ring. If the situation is right, I'm all for it. I'm more than physically ready. I'm more than mentally ready. I'm well seasoned and I have a good head on my shoulders. No injuries, still young, life is good, no complaints," he said.

JTG previously revealed how Vince McMahon reacted to his vignettes with Shad Gaspard. Check out his comments here.

