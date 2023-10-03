38-year-old star breaks silence following vicious attack by Imperium on WWE RAW

This week, imperium leader Gunther wasn’t ready to play around on WWE RAW. However, Johnny Gargano’s return did water down his impactful victory in the show's main event. His partner took to social media to break his silence following Imperium’s vicious attack to close out RAW.

Tommaso Ciampa and Gunther appeared for an Intercontinental Championship contract signing segment on RAW for Fastlane. Their war of words led to the match being moved to the show's main event.

The Blackheart showed a lot of fight in the contest but could not get the better of Gunther. Imperium’s leader took him down with a couple of powerbombs, followed by a submission hold that made him pass out.

Following Gunther’s win, Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser rushed the ring and continued to attack Ciampa. This resulted in the return of Johnny Gargano, who took out the two heels to end the show.

Following RAW, The Psycho Killer took to Twitter to react to his DIY teammate’s return. He posted a photo of himself and Gargano holding a “Missing” poster for the latter with the following comments:

"🚨‼️FOUND HIM ‼️🚨DIY. DIY. DIY. 👏👏👍"

The Rebel Heart last competed in a singles match at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 1, 2023, and had his last televised RAW appearance on May 15, 2023.

Fans will have to wait to see whether Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Dexter Lumis will join the former NXT Champions to go after Judgment Day in the coming months. For now, they will likely work as DIY.

Tommaso Ciampa had appealed to fans to help him find the WWE RAW Superstar

Johnny Gargano had been away from WWE RAW for a while, prompting his best friend, Tommaso Ciampa, to begin a search for him. Ciampa had posters printed as he looked to reunite DIY on the show.

Taking to social media, Ciampa posted the following in a now-deleted Tweet:

"MISSING You’re help is required. Print out flyers. Hang them up. Change your profile photo. HELP ME FIND MY BEST FRIEND," wrote the WWE star.

WWE will now be pushing Ciampa and Gargano together as DIY. It will help the two men work in the tag team division and go after the tag titles in the coming months.

