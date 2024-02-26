38-year-old star claims he helped put matches together for John Cena and former WWE Champion

During WWE's peak John Cena era, the 16-time World Champion had several foes designed to portray the despicable heel of his "Superman" babyface character. One of his notable rivals at this point in time was Alberto Del Rio.

Del Rio's former manager and partner-in-crime, Ricardo Rodriguez, recently appeared on the Under The Ring podcast, reflecting on his time with the former WWE Champion.

According to Rodriguez, Del Rio and Cena did not have much time to put together a match. So he used to go to the agent who was in charge of it and would later call the bout as it was happening:

"I wasn't just the ring announcer, there was times I would get with the agent who would put the match together. Let's say, Alberto or Cena would be doing promos so they don't have time to put together the match. And then as the match would happen, I'm calling it, so if you ever see me running back and forth? It's because I'm calling it to them," said Ricardo Rodriguez. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Since Alberto Del Rio's debut in 2010, Ricardo Rodriguez has always been associated with him. It did not matter whether Del Rio was heel or babyface. However, in mid-2013, the former WWE Champion turned on his manager. The two even wrestled in September that year.

Ricardo Rodriguez and Alberto Del Rio recently reunited with Nic Nemeth, formerly Dolph Ziggler, after the latter's release in September.

Alberto Del Rio looks back at his experience wrestling John Cena in WWE

Throughout their rivalry, Alberto Del Rio has picked up some noteworthy wins over John Cena, which was rare at the time.

While speaking to Pro Wrestling Defined years later, Del Rio praised Cena for the latter's capabilities as an in-ring performer. He stated that The Cenation Leader does not get enough credit as a wrestler.

Furthermore, Del Rio talked about not discussing the matches prior and added that it was the 16-time World Champion who gave him the best input:

"John Cena doesn't get the credit that he deserves from the fans. He is a great wrestler. A real wrestler. You don't even talk to him before the match. Like, you just go there, and he knows. He was the one teaching me. I've never said this to the fans, but they always ask me, 'Why I'm so good building the matches and like being the architect to put those matches together or how to take the fans on that rollercoaster of emotions. Of course, there were many people and wrestlers that helped me on the way, but John Cena was the one."

After getting released in 2014, Alberto Del Rio returned to WWE at Hell in a Cell 2015 and straight away captured the United States Championship from John Cena, ending the latter's remarkable "US Title Open Challenge" run that year.

