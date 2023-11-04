38-year-old star walks away in frustration after losing the World Heavyweight Title match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is underway, and the first match of the main show officially ended when the 38-year-old star shockingly walked away in frustration after losing in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins ended his short feud with Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship after the two headlined WWE Payback and Fastlane 2023. However, a new challenger emerged as The Visionary's next opponent on Monday Night RAW.

Drew McIntyre changed his demeanor over the past few weeks after the release of Matt Riddle on the red brand. He challenged The Visionary for the title, and Rollins accepted. Their match was made official for Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

After a physical contest between McIntyre and Rollins, The Visionary hit a Pedigree followed by a Stomp to retain the title. It will be interesting to see what the Scottish Warrior will do next on Monday Night RAW after losing to become the next World Heavyweight Champion.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will align with The Judgment Day, or will he turn heel to get another match against Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below.

