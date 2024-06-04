38-year-old WWE star makes bold prediction following dominant victory on RAW

A WWE Superstar is feeling quite confident in his faction following an impressive victory last night on RAW. A very decorated tag team in the company was soundly defeated during this week's edition of the red brand.

The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) demolished The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) last night. AOP is a part of The Final Testament faction and Karrion Kross is the leader of the group. Kross has been trying to convince Xavier Woods to leave The New Day, and the former King of the Ring was the one who took the pinfall in the tag team match on WWE RAW.

Following AOP's impressive victory, Kross took to Instagram to make a bold prediction. He claimed that Akam and Rezar would be winning the Tag Team Championship, and warned the locker room that their heads would be caved in if they do not join The Final Testament.

"The Easy Way: They put the crew shirt on & join us for the inevitable takeover. The Hard Way: They get their heads crushed inside out. #AOP just beat one of the greatest tag teams in @wwe history in under 5 minutes. They will become The World Tag Team Champions either way. It’s in @realscarlettbordeaux’s cards, It’s in @thelastshootmanager’s Book Of Pain, And I’ve seen it in the future. So sayeth, #TheFinalTestament," he wrote.

Bill Apter comments on The New Day's future on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes it may be time to break up The New Day.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Bill Apter stated that he enjoyed The New Day but the faction isn't as popular as it used to be. Apter noted that the company needs to do something different with the group as their act is not working as well as in the past.

"New Day rocks but it's just, it's just not sticking anymore. They need to do something new with them, with different opponents and I don't know, it's kinda like they need to be repackaged," said Apter.

Big E is also a part of The New Day but has not competed in a match since suffering a broken neck in 2022. Only time will tell what the future holds for the popular faction on RAW.

