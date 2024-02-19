38-year-old WWE star plays mind games with Street Profits; The Hurt Business mentioned too

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has a message for the Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley have been embroiled in a feud with The Final Testament for some time now. Following The Authors of Pain's commanding victory last Friday, they are now slated to take on The Profits in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Karrion Kross has started playing mind games ahead of the bout, issuing a warning to The Profits. He stated that if The Final Testament persists in asserting their dominance over The Profits, Bobby Lashley will eventually leave them, drawing a parallel to Lashley's departure from The Hurt Business. Kross advised Ford and Dawkins to shift their focus from The Final Testament and instead be concerned about those within their own circle.

"Street Profits! You saw what AOP just did to those boys, right? Just a word of advice. If we catch up with you, and do that to you? Take a look at Bobby's track record. He doesn't like hanging around with losers. Want proof? Remember The Hurt Business? You don't got to worry so much about us. Start looking around, to your left, to your right, and think about the future," Kross said.

Expand Tweet

Bobby Lashley had a message for Seth Rollins after WWE RAW

Last Monday, Bobby Lashley secured a victory over 'Big' Bronson Reed on WWE RAW, earning his spot inside the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

After the show, The All Mighty sent a message, confidently stating that he was determined to win the Chamber and proceed to dethrone Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania, securing his third World Championship.

"As if there was any doubt! Qualified for the Elimination Chamber! Next step is winning and going on to Wrestlemania to win my 3rd world title!! #ItsMyTime #TheAllMighty #timeless #power," he wrote.

Lashley will face formidable competition in Perth, Australia, as he joins Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, and Logan Paul inside the dangerous structure.

What did you make of Karrion Kross' recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.