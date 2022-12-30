38-year-old WWE star tries to copy Roman Reigns' finisher; fails instantly [Watch]

WWE hosted a live event in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 27, as members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction were seen in action. Sami Zayn — at one point — attempted to tackle his rival in a style similar to that of The Tribal Chief. However, things went differently than planned.

Last Tuesday, Zayn and The Usos fought Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, and Ricochet in a six-man tag team match. The babyfaces emerged victorious after an intriguing finish involving KO.

During the closing stages of the bout, Zayn invoked his inner-Reigns by delivering a Superman Punch to The Prizefighter. He followed this up with an unsuccessful Spear attempt, as a Stunner from Owens would mark the end of their contest.

Check out how it all unfolded in the video below:

Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, and other top superstars also appeared at the recent live event in Atlanta. Check out the full results here.

What happens when Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens collide again in a WWE match featuring Roman Reigns?

Mith Gifs Wrestling @MithGifs The image of Roman gently cradling Sami's head while mouthing contemptuous threats at Kevin over his shoulder is *intense*. The image of Roman gently cradling Sami's head while mouthing contemptuous threats at Kevin over his shoulder is *intense*. https://t.co/SCw7w4hiOG

During the last WWE SmackDown of 2022, a returning John Cena will team up with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Many fans have speculated that a loss for The Bloodline could kickstart Zayn's eventual exit from the faction. However, a win would ensure that they end the year on a dominant note, as has been the case for quite some time.

Speaking to TMZ, Owens recently commented on joining forces with Cena:

"It's kind of crazy, you know it's all kind of full circle. I started with John when I came to WWE, and now he’s going to be my partner against Sami. Me and Sami have had so much history in WWE, let alone our entire careers. To be in that kind of situation now together, it’s all just so surreal. I’m just grateful for the chance to experience that stuff."

Cena taking the pinfall loss this Friday could be a surprising outcome compared to most scenarios. A more unexpected — and least likely — possibility would be Reigns in that same role.

Should John Cena or Kevin Owens finally pin Roman Reigns for a big victory? Sound off on the upcoming Sami Zayn match in the comments section below.

