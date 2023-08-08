39-year-old star reacts to commentary changes ahead of WWE RAW

A 39-year-old WWE star has reacted to the commentary changes ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

It was reported by Variety earlier this week that WWE is planning to shake up the commentary teams. Michael Cole is set to call the action on RAW with Wade Barrett, while Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick will be making the move to SmackDown.

Micheal Cole will be featured on both RAW and SmackDown moving forward. Cole hasn't been on the red brand's commentary team since 2019. He has been with the company since 1997 and has only missed two shows during his tenure with the promotion.

Ahead of tonight's episode of the red brand, Corey Graves took to Twitter to comment on not being a part of the show. Graves noted that it was weird to wake up in his own bed on a Monday morning without an alarm going off.

"I just woke up, without an alarm, in my own bed…on a Monday. Weird. #WWERaw," he tweeted.

Corey Graves on Drew McIntyre's return to WWE RAW

The former NXT star recently discussed the importance of Drew McIntyre's return to the red brand.

Drew McIntyre went on hiatus following WWE WrestleMania 39 but returned to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. However, it wasn't meant to be, as The Ring General retained the title to move closer to breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record as longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

Speaking on his After the Bell podcast, Graves said Drew McIntyre is a top guy and poses a legitimate threat to the superstars in the locker room on Monday nights.

"We have another bonafide top guy. You can plug Drew into a main event, any night of the year, and people are going to buy in. He's that legitimate threat to everyone he encounters, everyone he steps in the ring with," he said. [From 00:07 - 00:21]

Gunther needs a new challenger on the red brand for the Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see which superstar steps up to challenge The Ring General next for the title.

