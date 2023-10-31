39-year-old superstar breaks silence after confronting The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

A 39-year-old WWE Superstar has broken his silence after confronting The Judgment Day during last night's edition of RAW.

Last night's show was the final episode of RAW before WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday. Cody Rhodes is set to battle The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a singles match, and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will be defending the title in a Fatal 5-Way match at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 4.

Sami Zayn is also scheduled to be in action at Crown Jewel and will battle JD McDonagh during the Kickoff Show. McDonagh has been trying to weasel his way into The Judgment Day for months on RAW.

Last night on the red brand, Sami Zayn confronted The Judgment Day and noted that he would fight the group no matter what in a passionate promo.

"You can rule with an iron fist, you can oppress whoever, whenever, and as long as it is in the name of power, so that is fine. If that is the name of your game, fine. But understand that if that is your game, my name is not Sami Zayn, my name is Rebellion. My name is Resistance, and I will fight The Judgment Day," he said. [00:20 - 00:45]

Zayn then took to social media today to break his silence following the promo and noted that is where he will stand forever.

"Where I stand, now and forever," he posted.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes The Judgment Day's Damian Priest could be a babyface

A former WWE writer believes Damian Priest could be a huge babyface in WWE.

Damian Priest captured the Money in the Bank contract on July 1 but still has not cashed in for a title shot. Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo praised The Archer of Infamy and suggested that the company protect him more.

"In that opening segment bro, all four babyfaces wind up pinballing... Priest. Bro, they need to protect Priest more. I don't, he looks like a star, he dresses like a star. I think after a heel run, he could be a huge babyface if booked correctly. They gotta start protecting this guy more bro." [10:43 - 11:08]

Damian Priest has until July 1, 2024, to cash in his MITB contract for a title shot. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran and when he finally decides to cash in.

