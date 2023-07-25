39-year-old superstar claims "it's time" for WWE to bring a premium live event to Mexico after record-breaking weekend

A 39-year-old WWE Superstar wants to bring a premium live event to Mexico following a record-breaking weekend.

WWE held a couple of SuperShow live events in Mexico this past weekend, and they were remarkably successful. The company announced earlier today to boast about the success of the events and noted that they were the highest-grossing in Mexico in 12 years.

Latino World Order's Santos Escobar is getting ready for one of the biggest bouts of his career this Friday night on SmackDown. He will be battling his mentor and fellow stablemate, Rey Mysterio, for the opportunity to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. He has recently won over some more fans heading into the match as a heartwarming video of him comforting a young fan in Mexico City has surfaced online.

Santos Escobar took to Twitter after the company touted the success of the live events in Mexico and declared it was time to bring a premium live event to the country. You can check out his tweet by clicking here.

Chavo Guerrero praises WWE star Santos Escobar

Wrestling veteran Chavo Guerrero recently shared some kind words about LWO's Santos Escobar.

Before signing with WWE, Santos Escobar performed as King Cuero in Lucha Underground. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Chavo Guerrero discussed working with the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and disclosed that he still communicates with him.

"He [Santos Escobar] was awesome in Lucha Underground. I was a huge fan of him. We still talk back and forth all the time. We love each other. He's awesome. The other guys are doing really, really well also. I'm super happy to see it take off again and give some Latinos some respect, but it's kinda rehashing it. I mean, just like redoing everything. Some movies that Hollywood redoes are good, some aren't that good." [From 2:51 – 3:16]

WWE has had premium live events held internationally in recent months, and all of them have been successful. Only time will tell when the company brings a PLE to Mexico down the line.

