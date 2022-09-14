"Rise with us... or fall against us" - 39-year-old superstar warns Edge after The Judgement Day destroys him on WWE RAW

Damian Priest recently took to Twitter to send Edge a warning in the aftermath of this week's Monday Night RAW.

On the show, The Judgment Day brutally assaulted The Rated-R Superstar following his main event bout against Dominik Mysterio.

Taking to Twitter, the former United States Champion shared a photo of The Judgment Day standing tall over their former leader. Priest sent a short message to the man who recruited him into the faction, presenting an ultimatum to Edge and the rest of WWE's roster:

"Rise with us... or fall against us. We are #TheJudgmentDay"

Check out Damian Priest's tweet:

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the angle was pulled off so the WWE Hall of Famer could be written off television.

Edge is currently under a limited-schedule contract in WWE, which may explain why he has once again been taken off TV courtesy of The Judgment Day beatdown.

Finn Balor also warned Edge following The Judgment Day's beatdown on Monday Night RAW

In the aftermath of The Judgment Day's assault to close out this week's RAW, Finn Balor sent his own warning to the man he replaced in the faction.

A few months ago, Balor was invited by Edge to join Judgment Day as the fourth member of the group. However, the plan backfired with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley betraying their original leader.

Taking to Twitter, the former Universal Champion warned The Rated R-Superstar, claiming that one either stands with The Judgment Day or against them.

"You either stand by our side, or you stand in our way #TJD"

Check out Balor's warning to the former multi-time world champion:

The Judgment Day has been dominant since WWE Clash at the Castle, where they added Dominik Mysterio to the group after he betrayed his father Rey. Balor also defeated Matt Riddle in singles competition on RAW, racking up another win for the group.

