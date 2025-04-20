39-year-old WWE RAW star responsible for Seth Rollins' heel turn; he sends a message

By Divesh Merani
Modified Apr 20, 2025 04:10 GMT
Seth Rollins is on top. (Image via WWE.com)
Seth Rollins is on top. (Image via WWE.com)

Seth Rollins shocked the world at WrestleMania 41 as he turned heel and aligned with Paul Heyman to close the show. The Wiseman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns during their Triple Threat match, gifting the victory to The Architect.

Ad

However, one WWE Superstar was not shocked at all. In fact, he claims that he saw the turn from a mile away. Karrion Kross is known for bringing out the dark side in everyone who crosses his path, even some who don't. He had sent a cryptic post about Seth Rollins on Instagram in January, which was brought up to him following WrestleMania Saturday.

A fan claimed that Kross was responsible for the heel turn, citing that Instagram post. The former NXT Champion quote-tweeted the fan with a strong message, asking why they were so surprised:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"WHY ARE YOU SO SURPRISED? Saw it a mile away," tweeted Kross.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

It will be interesting to see what's next for Seth Rollins now that he and Paul Heyman are working together. Roman Reigns and CM Punk may come after them after getting betrayed.

Elsewhere on Night One of WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu won singles championships. Tiffany Stratton retained her WWE Women's Title against Charlotte Flair, while The New Day became 13-time Tag Team Champions.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications