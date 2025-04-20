39-year-old WWE RAW star responsible for Seth Rollins' heel turn; he sends a message

Seth Rollins shocked the world at WrestleMania 41 as he turned heel and aligned with Paul Heyman to close the show. The Wiseman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns during their Triple Threat match, gifting the victory to The Architect.
However, one WWE Superstar was not shocked at all. In fact, he claims that he saw the turn from a mile away. Karrion Kross is known for bringing out the dark side in everyone who crosses his path, even some who don't. He had sent a cryptic post about Seth Rollins on Instagram in January, which was brought up to him following WrestleMania Saturday.
A fan claimed that Kross was responsible for the heel turn, citing that Instagram post. The former NXT Champion quote-tweeted the fan with a strong message, asking why they were so surprised:
"WHY ARE YOU SO SURPRISED? Saw it a mile away," tweeted Kross.
It will be interesting to see what's next for Seth Rollins now that he and Paul Heyman are working together. Roman Reigns and CM Punk may come after them after getting betrayed.
Elsewhere on Night One of WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu won singles championships. Tiffany Stratton retained her WWE Women's Title against Charlotte Flair, while The New Day became 13-time Tag Team Champions.