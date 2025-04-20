WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 - Star ratings for every match

WrestleMania 41 came to us with somewhat of an undercooked build, but WWE delivered a fun night of action. One match will take all the plaudits for that, but there was more to enjoy on Night One.

Ad

While some of the undercard matches didn't click, there was enough good stuff to make it a success. So, let's get into all seven matches on WrestleMania 41 Saturday and rate them out of five.

#1. Gunther vs. Jey Uso - World Heavyweight Championship

The WrestleMania 41 opener (Credit: WWE.com)

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

WrestleMania 41 opened with the crowning moment of Jey Uso's WWE career. He won the World Heavyweight Championship after a solid match with Gunther, but it could have been better. Regardless, this still did a fine job of putting The YEET Master over. Well, until the finish.

Ad

Trending

Uso had the WWE fans by his side, as he took his opponent's best shots and gave them right back. Main Event Jey survived a barrage of chops and kicked out from a Powerbomb after getting struck by the world title belt. In the end, he used The Ring General's own moves to beat him, hitting a Powerbomb and three top rope splashes.

Unfortunately, though, the finish fell flat. Jey Uso made Gunther tap out seconds after locking in his signature choke hold. As feel-good as the moment was, ending on a submission was a poor decision. Regardless, the rest of the match was pretty good. It just couldn't go to the next level like The Ring General's previous 'Mania bouts.

Ad

Rating: ***3/4

#2. War Raiders vs. The New Day - World Tag Team Championship

Should this have been on WrestleMania 41? (Credit: WWE.com)

The New Day and War Raiders were in the unfortunate spot of having to follow Jey Uso's big moment. WWE didn't help matters with the non-existent build to their match. It ended without much fuss, too, with the heels getting the victory.

Ad

While the action was technically solid, the fans at WrestleMania 41 weren't into the match. The finish was abrupt, as Kofi Kingston held Ivar's leg while Xavier Woods was pinning him. Unfortunately, this wasn't quite worthy of The Show of Shows. It would've done better on the RAW after 'Mania.

Rating: **1/2

#3. Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

The women had a good outing (Credit: WWE.com)

Naomi put on more of a fight than was expected of her at WrestleMania 41, as she and Jade Cargill delivered a fun match. It did justice to the great build, with both stars getting time to shine. The Storm's midair suplex looked incredible. Ultimately, though, the finish will be the most memorable part of the contest.

Ad

Cargill hit a Powerbomb on Naomi before finishing her off with a Jaded. This was worthy of being the first traditional singles non-title match between two women in 'Mania history. It will be interesting to see where Jade Cargill goes from here. Hopefully, Naomi will remain a prominent part of WWE television after WrestleMania 41.

Rating: ***1/2

#4. LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu - WWE United States Championship

Business picked up at WrestleMania 41 as Jacob Fatu put on the performance of a lifetime. He and LA Knight worked hard to deliver one of the best matches of Night One. Both stars grew into the contest, and the big moves came in quick succession.

Ad

Knight hit an overhead German suplex from the top rope in one of the more impressive spots of the match. That was topped emphatically when he hit a BFT while Fatu attempted a Moonsault. The Samoan Werewolf grabbed the bottom rope to survive before hitting consecutive Moonsaults for the win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was a fantastic showcase for Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41, as he looks set to dominate SmackDown as the United States Champion.

Rating: ****1/4

#5. El Grande Americano vs. Rey Fenix

Rey Mysterio wasn't at WrestleMania 41 (Credit: WWE.com)

Rey Mysterio was supposed to be in this match, but he suffered an injury the night before WrestleMania 41 on SmackDown. The legend named WWE's newest star, Rey Fenix, as his replacement. As impressive as he's been on the blue brand since his debut, this was a downgrade from Mysterio being in this spot.

Ad

Regardless, Fenix had a good showing. He and El Grande Americano delivered some impressive lucha moves, but it was tough to get the fans too excited after they were robbed of watching Rey Mysterio live at WrestleMania 41. In the end, El Grande put a metal plate in his mask, headbutted Fenix, and hit a diving headbutt for the win.

Rating: ***

#6. Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair - WWE Women's Championship

After a mixed bag of a show, Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair had the task of making Night One of WrestleMania 41 feel like the biggest WWE event of the year. They kind of delivered what was needed, even if the match wasn't the cleanest.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the action was always good, it got more heated and physical over time. Among the highlights was a Natural Selection from the top rope and their struggle while in the Figure Eight Leg Lock. This match is bumped up by the fact that Stratton went over, hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the big win over Flair.

Both women put on gritty performances worthy of WrestleMania 41, as evidenced by the bump on Tiffany Stratton's forehead. She even chipped her tooth. Talk about battle scars.

Ad

Rating: ****

#7. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk - WrestleMania 41 Night One main event

Tonight's main event instantly got the big fight feel, with all three stars entering in style. CM Punk's arrival was the best of the bunch, as Living Color played him to the ring. However, things got intense once the bell rang. The action spilled into the crowd almost instantly, before the big moves started.

Ad

Seth Rollins countering Roman Reigns' spear into a Pedigree is always a thing of beauty. The two of them and Punk traded finishers, with seemingly nothing enough to end the match. Reigns faked a reunion with Rollins before Powerbombing both his opponents through different announce tables.

However, that was all a setup for the shocking conclusion. Paul Heyman brought a steel chair to the ring and gave it to CM Punk before betraying him. The Wiseman did the same thing to Roman Reigns, revealing that he and Seth Rollins are working together.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Visionary proceeded to hit the OTC with the chair like he did when he ended The Shield, before putting him down with a stomp. This was a masterclass on all counts, from storytelling to in-ring action. The main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One will forever live in infamy, and rightly so. What an amazing match.

Rating: *****

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More