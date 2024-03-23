39-year-old WWE star sends a message after shockingly aligning with Dominik Mysterio

A 39-year-old WWE Superstar has sent a message after unexpectedly joining forces with Dominik Mysterio on the latest episode of SmackDown. The person in question is none other than Santos Escobar, who took on Rey Mysterio on Friday night.

The Legado Del Fantasma leader has been feuding with Rey for several months. The duo was once part of the Latino World Order until Escobar showed his true colors and betrayed the WWE Hall of Famer at Crown Jewel 2023.

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar kicked off this week's SmackDown with a terrific back-and-forth encounter. However, just when The Master of the 619 was inching close to the win, his son Dominik Mysterio played spoilsport. This allowed Escobar to secure the win and continue his winning ways on the Friday night show.

Taking to X/Twitter, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has now sent a message about receiving timely assistance from Dirty Dom on SmackDown.

"That’s because I RUN THE BINGO around here."

Seeing how The Master of the 619 tackles this situation will be interesting.

Damian Priest thinks Dominik Mysterio is the most underrated talent in WWE

A couple of days back, during an interview, Damian Priest spoke highly of his Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, deeming him underrated. The Archer of Infamy explained that while Dirty Dom was an expert in generating heat from the crowd, he was just as good when he stepped inside the squared circle.

"I'm going to keep it easy and biased. I'll go with my own crew I think Dominik is underrated. I think Dominik people see him as the guy that was fun to boo him and then he gets in the ring and I think he kinda [gets people] like 'whoa, where did that come from?' He's good, he's really good and I think people forget that because they just known [sic] the guy that gets booed because it's fun to boo him. And you forget that he can go in the ring and he's very talented," Damian Priest said.

Dominik Mysterio was also in action in a dark match after SmackDown went off the air. The 26-year-old star lost to Kofi Kingston to send fans back home happy.

