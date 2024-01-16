39-year-old WWE star teases challenging Seth Rollins after his win over Jinder Mahal

Following this week's Monday Night RAW, a WWE Superstar teased challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

In the main event of the show, Rollins had another successful defense of the World Heavyweight Championship, beating Jinder Mahal. The Modern Day Maharaja came agonizingly close to winning the title. Despite the constant interferences by Indus Sher, The Visionary emerged victorious again.

Taking to Twitter/X, Ivar teased challenging Rollins after his big win over Mahal. The 39-year-old star reacted with an emoji to a tweet by WWE's official handle.

Check out Ivar's tweet:

Expand Tweet

In recent months, Ivar has broken out as a single star after his tag team partner Erik was sidelined due to an injury. The latter's wife and WWE star, Valhalla, has been accompanying Ivar during his matches.

On this week's episode of RAW, Ivar suffered a loss at the hands of Akira Tozawa. It should be noted he had similarly teased facing Rollins a few weeks ago.

CM Punk addressed his issues with Seth Rollins

Following CM Punk's return to WWE, the company has teased a match between him and Seth Rollins.

Speaking on NHL's The Jackie Redmond Show, the former WWE Champion was asked about his past issues with Rollins. Punk stated that he always tried to treat Seth like a "peer."

"We're probably too similar, that's honestly the biggest thing I can think of. We're very similar. The difference is, I can talk about my career, and not have to mention him. He cannot talk about his career without mentioning me. I understand where he's coming from, I understand. I think he's always felt like he was the little brother. I've never tried to treat him that way, I've always tried to treat him like a peer, but some people you just can't reach. He hates me."

Expand Tweet

Punk will be competing at the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. He will also appear at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Would you like to see Ivar challenge Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here