WWE RAW star sends cryptic message to Seth Rollins

A WWE RAW star has seemingly set his sights on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The Visionary captured the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Seth Rollins successfully defended the title against Drew McIntyre last month at Crown Jewel. He also defeated The Judgment Day alongside Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton at Survivor Series in the Men's WarGames match.

Seth Rollins confronted CM Punk this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The controversial star made his return to the company following the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series and officially signed with the red brand earlier this week. Rollins vowed to wrestle circles around Punk if he ever challenged for the title.

Ivar of The Viking Raiders took to social media today to seemingly send a message to Rollins. The big man was in action this past Monday night on RAW and lost to Bronson Reed in a singles match. WWE shared a playlist of Rollins' matches in 2023, and Ivar reacted with an eyeball emoji, as seen in his post below.

Former WWE writer comments on the promo between Seth Rollins and CM Punk on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the promo between World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and CM Punk this past Monday on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo noted that Rollins didn't bust out his loud cackle once during the promo. Russo wondered if Punk had asked the champion to be more serious during their confrontation on Monday night.

“Did you notice bro, he did not use that ridiculous laugh one time on this promo, and I wonder if that had anything to do with Punk saying, 'You know what bro, really, let’s leave the laugh in the back and let’s have a serious promo.'” [17:00 - 17:12]

Seth Rollins has referred to CM Punk as a "cancer" in the past and announced to the world that he hated the 45-year-old on RAW. It will be fascinating to see if Punk can win the Royal Rumble and get the chance to main-event WrestleMania for the first time in his career.

