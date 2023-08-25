39-year-old WWE Superstar pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

The wrestling world is stunned by the sudden passing of WWE's Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) at just 36 years of age. Veterans, fans and wrestlers came forward to pay their respects to the Eater of Worlds.

WWE Superstar Luke Gallows, a member of The O.C. stable, also shared his love and respect for Wyatt on social media.

As per the reports, the former Universal Champion contracted COVID-19 which aggravated his existing heart issues. It was also recently rumored that Wyatt was recovering well from a career-threatening illness, but he passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday, August 24.

Hall of Famer and Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H, was the first one to announce the news regarding the 36-year-old. He also sent his condolences and wishes to Wyatt's family.

Among other WWE stars, former RAW Tag Team Champion Luke Gallows shared an old photo alongside Wyatt on his Instagram account. The 39-year-old also mentioned that Wyatt would be missed forever.

"R.I.P…….I will miss you forever. #howlatthemoon," Gallows wrote.

Check out The O.C. member's tweet below:

John Cena pens an emotional message about the tragic passing of Bray Wyatt

Multi-time champion John Cena, and the late 36-year-old star had an impeccable rivalry inside the ring. The two men faced each other in one of the most unique wrestling matches at WrestleMania 36 – the Firefly FunHouse Match.

The tragic passing of Windham Rotunda devastated the Leader of Cenation. He took to social media to share that Bray Wyatt brought the best out of him in unimaginable ways.

"Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP," Cena wrote.

Check out John Cena's tweet below:

Ahead of the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown, reports suggest that Triple H and the company have scrapped original plans for the show. Instead, WWE could have the blue brand's show focused around a tribute to Wyatt.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Bray Wyatt's near and dear ones.

