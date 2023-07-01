39-year-old WWE Superstar's next appearance confirmed amidst reported 1-year absence due to injury

WWE Superstars may be injured, but even then, they are not sitting at home every time. Braun Strowman, for instance, is making an appearance next week at an event.

Braun Strowman shared an update about himself while out injured. He went through neck surgery and is expected to be out for a year at the very least. He went through a level 1 neck fusion procedure on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. Dave Meltzer reported on the apparent year-long absence.

Since then, Strowman has provided a positive update. He shared an update on his Twitter account, saying that he could perform lightweight training once again.

"Just got the green light to start light weight training again!!!! Time to rebuild the #Monster," he wrote.

Now, Strowman's next appearance at an event has been announced.

Jackson Sparks Foundation shared that Jackson's favorite WWE star, Braun Strowman, would be appearing as a special guest at the Jackson Sparks Foundation Friday on July 7, saying they were honored to have him at the event.

Braun Strowman was clearly very happy about the appearance and shared it on his Twitter. He even invited fans to come to say hi to him if they happened to be in the same area.

"Humbly honored to attend this. If you’re in the area please come say hi!!!"

Braun Strowman confessed that being away from the WWE ring was hard

In a recent post on Twitter, Braun Strowman confessed that he was finding it difficult being away from the ring. He talked about how it was taken away from him two years ago, and now that he was back, it being gone was not something he was dealing with well.

"I’m not gonna lie. This is hard. I hate not being able to do what I love. Especially after it was taken away from me two years ago. Being back where I love and then again having it taken away again by things that I couldn’t control yet again is hard. I just want to wrestle!"

We at Sportskeeda wish the former world champion a swift recovery and a return to action in WWE!

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes