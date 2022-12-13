4 Signs Sami Zayn will dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn is set for a big night this Friday on WWE SmackDown with The Bloodline. He has spent months trying to earn their approval and it appears he has finally done so.

Zayn has proven that he is worthy of being in The Bloodline in the past few weeks. He hit Kevin Owens with a Helluva Kick and a low blow at WWE Survivor Series WarGames before stepping aside to let Jey Uso have the moment.

Whether it is this Friday or not, there will come a time when The Bloodline and Sami's relationship falls apart. When that happens, Sami may have the entire WWE Universe on his side against The Tribal Chief.

Listed below are four signs that Sami Zayn will dethrone The Tribal Chief.

#4. Roman Reigns doesn't view Sami Zayn as a threat in WWE

Roman Reigns may tolerate Sami Zayn. Heck, he may even like him at this point, but he certainly doesn't fear him.

Sami has proven to be the Ultimate Strategist, but hasn't shown that he has what it takes to defeat The Tribal Chief in the ring. However, Sami may have been gathering information during his time as the Honorary Uce. He may know Roman's weaknesses, if there are any, and can use them to his advantage if the two ever square off.

#3. Sami Zayn has earned The Bloodline's trust

Jey Uso hated Sami Zayn the second he started lurking around The Bloodline, and his hatred for the Honorary Uce only grew stronger over time. Uso pointed out that Sami shouldn't be a part of The Bloodline because he's not blood.

It was quite a compelling argument, but the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion wasn't having it. He instructed Sami and Jey to work out their differences and eventually they did. All the Honorary Uce has to do now is pick the perfect time to strike and blast Reigns with a Helluva Kick to let The Tribal Chief know where his intentions truly lie.

#2. Solo Sikoa may be ready to leave The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa seemingly had his arms crossed during every Bloodline promo and backstage segment over the past few weeks. He is known as The Enforcer of The Bloodline, but half the time it looks like he doesn't want to be there.

He let out some of that obvious frustration in a brutal attack on Matt Riddle last week on RAW that sent the Original Bro home in a stretcher. Sikoa is still at the beginning of his WWE career and may feel like defeating Roman Reigns is a tall task at the moment.

However, if Solo were to help Sami become champion with plans of being the first superstar to challenge the Honorary Uce, Sikoa could become the champion without going through Reigns.

#1. The WWE Universe is ready to get behind Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn missed a couple of shows recently for personal reasons and the WWE Universe couldn't help but chant his name. Sami has formed a bond with the fans through his exceptional work over the years, despite not being booked in a manner that showcases what he is capable of.

Now, the 38-year-old has become the most beloved superstar by fans even though he's portraying a heel in the storyline. Sami has amassed hardcore wrestling fans throughout his career who can spot his in-ring talent from a mile away.

His promos and his ability to get the WWE Universe invested has put Sami in a league of his own. Zayn would enter a title opportunity against Roman Reigns as the heavy underdog, but would easily be the fan-favorite in the match.

