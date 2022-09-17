4-time Champion on Velveteen Dream possibly returning to WWE (Exclusive)

EC3 believes Velveteen Dream deserves another opportunity in WWE, but only if he proves that he is a “good, genuine human.”

Earlier this month, the four-time 24/7 Champion accused Dream of attempting to film wrestlers in a bathroom without their consent. The claim led to a war of words on social media, which included a denial from Dream and an accusation of his own that EC3 takes drugs.

On Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, EC3 said his Control Your Narrative (CYN) promotion is largely based on wrestlers righting wrongs from their past:

“Everybody that truly seeks forgiveness and redemption in life and goes through the process of, a) allowing them to forgive themselves, b) forgiving those who have wronged them, and c) making life a better place for people around them, whether it’s with community, whether it’s friends, maybe, people they inspire online, absolutely everybody deserves a chance at redemption in life. That’s what Control Your Narrative is built upon.” [5:14-5:38]

Many WWE fans called for Velveteen Dream to be fired after he became the center of underage sexual harassment claims in 2020. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H allegedly cleared the 27-year-old of any wrongdoing, but he was still let go by the company.

Regarding a possible WWE return, EC3 said Dream must show that he has matured:

“If he’s welcomed back and he’s cleared and he’s clear-minded, there’s no doubting the amazing talent the person possessed. If he’s a good, genuine human, good, genuine humans always deserve a second chance.” [5:39-5:54]

In the video above, EC3 explains why his recent back-and-forth exchanges with Velveteen Dream have left him feeling like “Breaking Bad” character Walter White.

Vince Russo suggests stipulation match between EC3 and Velveteen Dream

The latest episode of “The Wrestling Outlaws” also featured insight from host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WCW and WWE writer Vince Russo. The latter famously booked several matches in WCW, which required wrestlers to climb a pole to obtain an object.

Russo light-heartedly pitched a future CYN match between EC3 and Velveteen Dream, with the winner gaining the right to attack their opponent with a phone:

“If it’s a CYN project, are you open to a Pee-Pee Phone on a Pole match? Whoever gets the pee-pee phone first gets to use it. Are you open to that?” [5:56-6:09]

EC3 joked that CYN will only sanction the once-in-a-lifetime match if Russo agrees to introduce it.

Do you think Velveteen Dream will ever return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far