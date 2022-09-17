"You got me" - EC3 quotes Walter White to respond to former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream (Exclusive)

Velveteen Dream’s recent video has left former WWE Superstar EC3 feeling like Walter White from the popular “Breaking Bad” television series.

EC3 claimed earlier this month that his former NXT rival once tried to film wrestlers in a bathroom without their consent at a party. Dream denied the story in an Instagram video this week. He also referenced the fact that the 39-year-old follows him on Instagram and likes to party with women.

On Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, EC3 joked that Dream’s comments reminded him of a “Breaking Bad” moment. Hank Schrader, a Drug Enforcement Administration agent, suspected that his brother-in-law Walter White was involved in the drug trade. In a famous scene, Walter held up his hands and said, “You got me.”

“You remember in Breaking Bad where Hank came up to Walter and he was kinda implying he knew he was who he was?” EC3 said. “Then Walt goes, ‘You got me.’ That’s what I feel like. ‘You follow me on Instagram!’ Yeah, with 2,500 other people, but you got me. ‘You like hanging out with women in your cool apartment where everyone likes to party!’ You got me.” [3:23-3:50]

EC3 addresses Velveteen Dream’s drug comment

In his video response, Velveteen Dream claimed that the former RAW Superstar was “damn near passed out in the corner” at the house party. He also said “cocaine is a hell of a drug” and advised the Control Your Narrative (CYN) co-founder to “get [his] s**t together.”

Continuing to reference Walter White, EC3 said stars from different forms of entertainment regularly take drugs:

“I’m gonna accuse you of using the same thing every hero we’ve ever had in every industry from arts, entertainment, Hollywood, probably politics, because every industry in this entire nation was built on one drug, and it’s a hell of a one, apparently… you got me! That makes me the coolest dude ever, and I am, and now everyone knows.” [3:53-4:17]

The former 24/7 Champion revealed earlier this week that Velveteen Dream is not allowed to perform in his CYN company. However, he is prepared to change his mind on one condition.

