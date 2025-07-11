4-time World Champion could shockingly align with Seth Rollins' faction, pitches ex-WWE star, at SNME

WWE is just two premium live events away from hosting the first-ever two-night SummerSlam in New Jersey. Meanwhile, Jonathan Coachman has pitched the idea of Goldberg aligning with Seth Rollins' faction.

Ad

Goldberg has waited for over two years for WWE to call him back and finalize his retirement match in the Stamford-based promotion. The WWE Hall of Famer intends to put on a show against Gunther and possibly win the title on his way out.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman pitched the idea of the former WWE Universal Champion turning heel and aligning with Seth Rollins' faction at Saturday Night's Main Event. The 51-year-old ex-WWE star thinks Da Man could extend his run and join the faction as a mentor for a while.

Ad

Trending

"If you want to get creative, you can have Goldberg win... because you remember the original Evolution [stable, not the PLE], they had an OG... So you need an OG. Would it be so out of the realm of possibilities that maybe Goldberg could become a part of that group and be on TV for a little while? Because think of him in a black suit, looking like a million bucks. He's still in great shape, and to have him as kind of a little bit of muscle in that group, is that still far-fetched?" Coachman said. (From 1:02:25 to 1:03:14)

Ad

Ad

Ex-WWE star thinks Seth Rollins won't get to cash in on Goldberg

Goldberg has been dominant for a major portion of his career as an in-ring performer. The 4-time world champion's last match is set to be a title bout against The Ring General, and the stipulation has raised many possibilities across the industry.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling Podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, believes Goldberg won't let the final match of his career be filled with outside interference and shenanigans.

Ad

"I think the cash-in is almost an impossibility. I think it's a near-zero chance. If it's Goldberg's last match, there's no way Bill Goldberg is agreeing to go out on [cash in] it... It's going to either be a clean loss—take a bow and leave. It's not going to be question mark, chaos, blah blah blah, and leave... I think they're going to give Goldberg his moment. So, they're going to keep the end of the whole thing clean. I think Gunther and he shake hands," English said.

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see which star leaves Atlanta with the World Heavyweight Championship.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE