Goldberg won't agree to major decision at Saturday Night's Main Event, says ex-WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is set to have his final match in Atlanta against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks the two-time Universal Champion won't agree to the management's major call at the event.

Ad

Gunther vs. Goldberg is slated to be the WWE Hall of Famer's retirement match in Atlanta at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, the management raised the stakes for The Ring General as he's set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against the 58-year-old veteran.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling Podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, says Goldberg won't agree to the possibility of Seth Rollins cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on him if it's the veteran's final match. The 37-year-old ex-WWE star thinks the final match of the night won't be filled with chaos.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, English thinks the management would like to give a proper send-off to Da Man in Atlanta rather than booking a cliffhanger in the veteran's retirement match against Gunther.

"I think the cash-in is almost an impossibility. I think it's a near-zero chance. If it's Goldberg's last match, there's no way Bill Goldberg is agreeing to go out on [cash in] it... It's going to either be a clean loss—take a bow and leave. It's not going to be question mark, chaos, blah blah blah, and leave... I think they're going to give Goldberg his moment. So, they're going to keep the end of the whole thing clean. I think Gunther and he shake hands," English said. (From 25:36 to 26:34)

Ad

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Goldberg can win at Saturday Night's Main Event

Goldberg's final match has divided the audience and the industry veteran heading into Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. Recently, Da Man's former rival, Kevin Nash, gave his thoughts on the 58-year-old WWE Hall of Famer's last match.

On the Kliq This podcast, Nash stated it would be great if the former Universal Champion could squash Gunther and win the World Heavyweight Championship. Moreover, he added that it would be a great angle and would put Goldberg over in a big fashion.

Ad

“Why can’t you? What a great f**king [angle]. Every f**king babyface now cuts promos on him. He’s got heat by saying that he’s the f**king man. You just got—like, you’re not. Something that’s never been done that would add a different layer to the whole complexity of the psychology of that character,” Nash said.

Ad

Ad

It'll be intriguing to see which star leaves the event with a win.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Rebooked Wrestling Podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More