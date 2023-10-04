4-time WWE champion comments on blockbuster John Cena announcement

WWE NXT will fire on all cylinders as John Cena will be joining Carmelo Hayes for his match against Bron Breakker on the white & gold brand's episode next week. The massive announcement has drawn a perfect reaction from the former NXT Champion.

Carmelo Hayes lost his NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov at the No Mercy Premium Live Event. Melo failed to retain his title as Dargunov pinned him to be crowned as the new champion.

Just days after the loss, NXT announced that Carmelo Hayes will face Bron Breakker in a singles match on next week’s show. It was also announced that John Cena would be in Hayes’ corner for the contest, whereas Breakker would also have Paul Heyman monitor his ringside.

The major announcement was likely made to overshadow Adam Copeland's in-ring debut against Luchasaurus in AEW next Tuesday. Carmelo Hayes took to Twitter to make the perfect comment following the recent episode of NXT.

"RUTHLESS AGGRESSION, Same energy," the former NXT Champion wrote.

Carmelo Hayes used the 'Ruthless Aggression' term on the June 22, 2021, episode of NXT when he came out to challenge Adam Cole for the NXT Title in only his second match on the brand. It was a throwback to the time when WWE legend John Cena did the same against Kurt Angle in 2002.

Carmelo Hayes referenced WWE legend John Cena in another social media post

The former NXT Champion seems to be excited at the prospect of having John Cena by his side next Tuesday. Not only did he send out a post on Twitter after the announcement, he also did the same on his Instagram account.

The A Champion used Cena’s iconic entrance theme lyrics to remind Bron Breakker that it is his time to shine on the brand.

Here is what Carmelo Hayes wrote:

"Your time is up my time is now! The 🐐 by my side next week. LFG," Hayes wrote.

Melo was the man who defeated Breakker to end his NXT Championship reign and begin his own. However, both men have stuck around on the third brand instead of moving on to the main roster.

The two men are likely to put on a great contest to entertain fans on Tuesday. Cena and Paul Heyman’s involvement will bring more eyeballs to the two young WWE stars, who will have the opportunity of a lifetime to expand their fanbase.

Are you excited at the prospect of seeing John Cena in NXT? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

