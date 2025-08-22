4-Time WWE Champion Confirms He Has Retired and Will Never Wrestle Again: "There's Not Enough Left in the Tank"

A WWE legend has now confirmed that he has retired and that he will never wrestle again, no matter how much money he is offered. He said that he does not have enough left in the tank anymore, either, and there is nothing anyone can do to get him back in the ring. The four-time WWE Champion said that he is done with it.

Ad

The Undertaker was speaking to Bubba Ray Dudley on the Six Feet Under podcast, where he said that when he retired, he retired that side of his character that wore the hat and the coat and wrestled. He said that he still had a part of his character that connected with the fans, and that was what he was using in his role as a mentor and a coach alongside his podcast. He admitted that his not using that other side of his character frustrated a lot of people who wanted to work with him.

Ad

Trending

"The one thing that's helped me is, when I retired, I retired half of my character. The hat, the coat, that whole side of the Undertaker, I retired. I kind of retained the American Bada** side of it, the kind that can actually relate to people. And so, that helps me, because I will not jeopardize that part of my legacy. And it frustrates a lot of people who want to do business with me, because they want that." (9:43 - 10:30)

Ad

The Undertaker said that he could only put the hat and the coat back on if he was wrestling in the WWE ring, and that it was impossible. He can't do that, because then his legacy would be in danger. He said he knew that as much as he had left in his head and his heart, his body did not have enough left in the gas tank to do it.

Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

"Look, the only way I could put the hat and the coat back on is I would have to be back in the ring, and I could not do that. I can't do that, either, because that also jeopardizes the legacy. As much as I have here and as much as I have here, I know there's not enough left in the tank to do that." (11:46 - 12:16)

Ad

Ad

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide an H/T to Sportskeeda and link back to this page.

The Undertaker admits there is nothing that could get him to put on the hat and coat to wrestle in WWE again

The Undertaker has said that he is at a point where he is not willing to put the hat and the coat back on because he is determined to protect that part of his WWE Hall of Fame legacy.

Ad

"And the fact that I am at a point where I absolutely won't put that back on, that's how I protect that. I can't imagine even to this day, the way everything is put out for everyone to see. I could not do it. There's absolutely no way that I could do it." (10:45 - 11:10)

While the WWE legend has stepped back in the ring and talked about returning, it seems that it's guaranteed that it will be in a non-wrestling role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!