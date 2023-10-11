4-time WWE champion feels "little bit of pressure" after Paul Heyman's quote about him

The Bloodline member Paul Heyman recently highly appreciated up-and-coming NXT talents as the future of WWE. Among others, the 58-year-old noted that he sees the former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes as the future star of the entire wrestling industry.

In the Stamford-based promotion, Hayes has been a one-time NXT Champion, a two-time North American Champion, and a one-time Cruiserweight Champion.

In response to The Wiseman, the 29-year-old star, while speaking on a recent Busted Open episode, shared that it's always a great feeling to hear kind words from a wrestling veteran.

"[It's] reassurance. It's cool hearing things like that from him because you want to believe it about yourself, but when you hear it from somebody whose opinion really matters — it's just great," Hayes said.

On the other hand, Carmelo Hayes feels the pressure of the wrestling industry bearing down on him, given that Paul Heyman has identified him as a potential star.

"Also, [feel] a little bit of pressure. It's like, oh man, that's how highly he thinks of me? I gotta make sure I live up to expectations, which I will," he added. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Paul Heyman showed up on this week's WWE NXT episode

On the latest episode of NXT, Roman Reigns' Special Counsel decided to be in Bron Breakker's corner during his match against Carmelo Hayes.

However, the 29-year-old star had the 16-time World Champion John Cena in his corner. Before the bout, in a backstage segment, Paul Heyman hyped Breakker, claiming he has the potential to be a WrestleMania main eventer.

However, Carmelo Hayes is the last throne that is coming in between him and WrestleMania. The Wiseman introduced Bron Breakker, who went on to wrestle the former NXT Champion.

It was Hayes who picked up the win before Breakker assaulted him due to the match results.

