40-year-old former WWE Superstar emerges looking unrecognizable

A former WWE Superstar recently delivered a cryptic message on social media looking completely unrecognizable.

The former WWE Superstar in question is Chris Masters. He made his debut in the Stamford-based company on an episode of RAW in 2005. The Masterpiece was famous for his submission hold, The Master Lock. The wrestling promotion even featured various Master Lock Challenges on their shows where a wrestler had to break free from the move.

Chris Masters was released from his contract in 2007 after he violated the company's Substance Abuse and Drug Policy for a second time. He returned to the wrestling promotion in 2009, only to be released two years later in 2011. The current Stu Hart Heritage Champion has since wrestled for various independent promotions. He was also signed under IMPACT Wrestling between 2015 and 2018.

Chris Masters recently took to his Twitter account to send a cryptic message to all the wrestling fans. The former WWE Superstar simultaneously shared a photograph of himself, in which he looks completely unrecognizable from his days in the Stamford-based promotion. He has grown long hair and looks totally different.

You can check out his Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Bruce Prichard reflects on Chris Master's run in WWE

Chris Masters was touted as the next big thing during his initial wrestling days. Packing an outstanding physique and the tools to make it big, he could not match the hype. The former WWE Superstar had many memorable moments, but before he could win any championship, he was released from the company following substance abuse.

Speaking on the Something To Wrestle With podcast, WWE Executive Bruce Prichard shared his views on Chris Masters. He revealed what worked against The Masterpiece that led to his downfall and the eventual departure from the company:

"I just think that Chris had his own demons during that time frame and they got the best of him, It was unfortunate, because I think that first of all, the human being - when you have Chris in a clearer head, I think he's a sweetheart of a human being and someone that really wanted to make it in the business that had the tools. He might have gotten too much too soon, and with that, it looked - it was like he got pushed," Bruce Prichard said.

The WWE Executive further added:

"And I think people expected more out of him than what he was able to give, but then he also believed that he belonged in that spot. I think Chris had a few things working against him, and timing, and sometimes your demons will get the better of you, It's a little harder for some to recover than others."

What are your views on Chris Masters and his professional wrestling career? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.