40-year-old opens up about not being able to work with longtime partner in WWE

A WWE Superstar has commented on his singles run in the company and not being able to work with his tag team partner.

The Viking Raiders are a popular tag team who have captured the RAW Tag Team Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship once in their career. Erik of The Viking Raiders is currently out of action with an injury and has undergone neck fusion surgery. Ivar has established himself as a singles star in NXT while Erik is recovering.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Ivar noted that he started his career as a singles competitor but moved those goals aside once he joined a tag team. He added that he was excited to see how fans are reacting and is hoping to turn some heads as a singles performer in WWE.

"All those goals I had when I was younger as a singles wrestler just pushed way in the back of my head because I wasn't thinking about it. Now, all of a sudden, he gets hurt and I get this opportunity. I'm like, 'Oh yeah. I'm a singles wrestler. I can do this.' It's exciting to see the fans now be like, 'Oh, wow. He is a singles wrestler.' It's really, really, really exciting," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Bill Apter wanted to see Ivar vs. Bronson Reed at WWE WrestleMania

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter enjoyed the rivalry between Bronson Reed and Ivar last year on WWE television and wanted to see them battle once more at WrestleMania last month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show last December, Apter praised both stars and complimented them for their work in the ring. Apter added that he wanted to see the two big men face each other one more time at WrestleMania XL.

"You know what I wanna see at WrestleMania? I wanna see the third confrontation between Bronson Reed and Ivar, The Viking Raider. They've put on two incredible matches, I can't get enough of their matches. Doesn't matter who wins or loses." [From 02:14 onwards]

Bronson Reed was unhappy following this year's WrestleMania because he was not booked for a match. Reed battled for the Intercontinental Championship this past Monday night on WWE RAW, but Chad Gable interfered in the match.