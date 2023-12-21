40-year-old star breaks silence on Drew McIntyre's recent heel turn in WWE

Former World Champion Drew McIntyre has been showing signs of impressive heel turn in his latest WWE run. A 40-year-old star and McIntyre's former teammate has reacted to The Scottish Warrior embracing the dark side.

Ever since Cody Rhodes brought Jey Uso to the RAW brand McIntyre has shared his bitterness and has blamed everyone for his failure to reach the top. The 38-year-old star failed to dethrone Seth Rollins at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event and has once again set his eyes on the World Heavyweight Championship.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary and The Scottish Warrior had an impeccable promo battle. Rollins ended up asserting that if the former World Champion failed to defeat him once again on WWE Day 1, he would have no one but himself to blame.

The segment closed with Drew McIntyre brutally taking down Seth Rollins and looking more ready than ever to dethrone his opponent.

Speaking on an episode of the Rewind Recap Relive, McIntyre's former partner of the 3MB stable, Heath Slater, mentioned that The Scottish Warrior told him over dinner that he wanted to be edgier.

"But me and Drew [McIntyre] went out and had dinner and everything, it was chit chat and all that. He was talking about wanting to get more edgier and wanting to go more to the heel side," Slater said. [From 00:42 to 00:53]

Vince Russo says Drew McIntyre has been "spot on" recently on WWE RAW

The former WWE writer recently heaped praise on The Scottish Warrior's latest booking despite his in-ring performance.

During this week's Sportskeeda Writing With Russo, Vince Russo said that McIntyre was booked horribly for the past year. However, the 38-year-old star's booking for the past few months has been spot on.

"I know they have booked him horribly for much much much of the year. But see I don't put that on Drew. They have booked him horribly. This Drew we have seen... What he has done bro the last month, I thought has been spot on."

It remains to be seen if Drew McIntyre pulls off a miracle at the Day 1 edition of RAW and finally becomes a World Champion in front of a live crowd.

