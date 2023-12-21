Former WWE Champion has been "spot on" recently, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former head writer Vince Russo has heaped praise on a WWE Superstar's recent performance despite his previous booking being less than impressive.

The star in question is none other than Drew McIntyre. The two-time WWE Champion has one of the most impressive physiques on the roster at the moment, which lends him a rather intimidating presence.

While he was a major name during the pandemic era, McIntyre's momentum has taken a hit in recent weeks. He is currently in a rivalry with Seth Rollins and will face The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on this week's Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo spoke highly of the Scottish Warrior.

"I know they have booked him horribly for much much much of the year. But see I don't put that on Drew. They have booked him horribly. This Drew we have seen... What he has done bro the last month, I thought has been spot on." [16:08 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Vince Russo has previously advised the WWE Superstar to take some time off

Drew McIntyre's poor booking over this year had even led to Vince Russo advocating for him to take some time off wrestling after his contract expired.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer stated his belief that McIntyre may be treated better if he came back after a hiatus.

"When you're in a position like Drew, and let's face it Drew's a millionaire. Drew's got a cr*p load of money. Drew knows he's getting booked like cr*p, and his value is less and less. I know Drew's contract was up or something to that effect. If you're Drew, why not let your contract expire, take some time off, enjoy life, do whatever you wanna do, then come back fresh in a couple of years. You know they're gonna pay you through the you know what. Hopefully, at that time things are better."

As of now, it remains to be seen what the company has in store for Drew McIntyre.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the first YouTube video.