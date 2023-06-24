40-year-old WWE SmackDown star plans to capture Roman Reigns' championship

LA Knight recently disclosed that he desires to hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or the World Heavyweight Title.

After spending about a year in NXT, LA Knight made his main roster debut in early 2022. The 40-year-old has since been an active competitor on SmackDown. Although he initially debuted on the blue brand as Max Dupri, the leader of Maximum Male Models, he later reverted to his former persona as LA Knight.

The former Million Dollar Champion is currently one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company.

During a recent interview with Cheap Heat, Knight opened up about his ambitions in WWE. He revealed that he wants to win Roman Reigns' Universal Title or Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship:

"Now, what would I like to be? I wanna be the guy who's at the top of this deal. I wanna be the guy who is running around with that Universal Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, whatever it is, to the point where people are like, 'All right, that's the guy. All right, that's the guy who also now we're gonna consider is he one of the best of all time? I don't know.' And maybe that's ambitious, and people look at me, and be like, 'Oh, this guy's out of his mind. He thinks he's that good.' Yeah, I do. Otherwise, I wouldn't be doing this," he said.

The SmackDown star added:

"So, everybody might not agree with that, and that's cool. That's fine. I'm not going to be everybody's cup of tea. But at some point you're gonna have to drink up. And here's the deal, at the end of this, my whole aim is when they talk about Austin, Rock, Hogan, Flair, Cena, Undertaker, I want my name to be out there." [20:25 - 21:13]

Can LA Knight win the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase?

Earlier this month, LA Knight defeated Montez Ford on SmackDown to reserve his place in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which will take place on July 1st in London, England.

During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Knight stated that WWE Money in the Bank is the perfect place to show that he still has "a lot to prove."

"I rolled in here about two years ago or so, and I had a lot of goals in mind. I had a lot of things that I wanted to do. Then there's some goals that popped up that I haven't even considered, that I didn't even know were possible. The Million Dollar Championship, that happened, I was on top of the ladder. So now we roll into 2023, another ladder match. So with all those goals in mind, I've got a lot to do still. I've got a lot to prove both to myself and the world, and so the O2 is a good time to make that happen," he said.

