40-year-old WWE star breaks silence after being reported as part of Uncle Howdy's faction; absent for almost 1 year

It's been a while now that WWE fans have seen mysterious QR codes hinting at the return of Uncle Howdy. Together with the rest of the apparent Wyatt 6 faction, things seem to be moving faster, but it remains to be seen when the faction will finally come together. Now one of the stars reported to be a part of this faction has broken his silence.

Dexter Lumis last wrestled in the company last year in May. On that occasion, it was a Main Event taping and he defeated Akira Tozawa. However, for the most part, he's been absent on screen for even longer. In all that time, he appears to have gotten fitter back at home and continued readying himself for his ultimate WWE debut.

Since then, tragedy has hit WWE, with Bray Wyatt's passing. After his passing, WWE paid tribute and now seems to be hinting at wanting to keep his memory alive by bringing back Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt 6 story that was in the works. A recent report stated that Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan were expected to be part of the stable when it returns.

Within days of this report, Dexter Lumis has seemingly broken his silence. He shared a picture of himself, looking less than normal. Whether this is the start of the 40-year-old's singles return or if the company will keep him away to be an eventual part of the stable, remains to be seen.

If he's part of the Uncle Howdy faction in WWE, Dexter Lumis is ready

Dexter Lumis is in phenomenal shape despite his absence. The star has apparently kept himself ready for the moment that he's called back to the ring in the company.

Should the faction take shape in the next few weeks, with the debut taking place after that, fans will be greeted with something that was only a concept before.

For now, fans will have to wait and see if he ends up returning as part of the group.