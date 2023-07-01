40-year-old WWE star calls Roman Reigns a "dummy" ahead of Money in the Bank

LA Knight recently dubbed the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns a "dummy."

Before joining the Stamford-based company in 2021, LA Knight had a five-year run in IMPACT Wrestling as Eli Drake. As part of his gimmick, the 40-year-old would list his top "dummies." Although he has not been doing the same on WWE TV, Knight was recently asked about a few top superstars and if he would categorize them as "dummies" ahead of Money in the Bank.

In an interview with VechtsportInfo Wrestling, Knight stated that Roman Reigns, Santos Escobar, Dominik Mysterio, Ricochet, Logan Paul, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Seth Rollins, and Brock Lesnar were "dummies." He then disclosed that he believes everyone is a dummy.

LA Knight plans to capture Roman Reigns' championship. Check out his comments here.

LA Knight will compete at WWE Money in the Bank

Nearly four weeks ago, LA Knight defeated The Street Profits' Montez Ford on SmackDown to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He will now square off against Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul at The O2 Arena in London, England.

On a recent episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell praised the 40-year-old superstar.

"I mean, he [LA Knight] gets big responses whether people think he's going to win or lose. He connects with the people and where is that chemistry that makes him connect? I don't know and if they [WWE] did, they'd have everybody drinking out of that bottle. He goes 'Yeah! Yeah! Let me talk to you' and people like that. I think he kind of reminds them of somebody they've known somewhere along the line and he just feels that position in your psyche like you know this guy and that he'd be interesting. Whatever he's doing, he's doing it well," he said.

According to Konnan, the WWE seemingly wants Roman Reigns' ex-rival to win Money in the Bank instead of LA Knight. Check out the details here.

