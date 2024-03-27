40-year-old WWE star shares cryptic update after missing important match on RAW

As we inch closer to WrestleMania XL, WWE's creative team managed to pull off arguably the best episode of RAW in 2024 this past Monday night.

Among storylines that progressed for the event, one that has been slowly building for a potential post-WrestleMania spotlight is Andrade's return to WWE. Ivar was originally slated to wrestle the former AEW star, but the latter instead stepped inside the ring to fight Imperium's Giovanni Vinci.

After breaking silence earlier today about his absence from the flagship show this week, Ivar took to Instagram, sharing a picture of himself. It remains to be seen if this was only a one-time thing or if The Viking Raiders star will be kept off TV next week as well. Neither he nor Andrade are booked for a match at WrestleMania in April.

Check out Ivar's Instagram post below:

Ivar has caught the attention of a large section of the WWE Universe for his impeccable performances of late. His tag team partner, Erik, has been off television since the fall of last year. Erik announced that he underwent a successful neck fusion surgery on November 2nd.

Andrade's wife has three-word message following his match on WWE RAW

WWE appears to have planted the seeds for something of substance to take place post-WrestleMania on RAW involving The Judgment Day and Andrade.

In the meantime, the former United States Champion is simply competing in exhibition matches as WrestleMania is right around the corner. His wife Charlotte Flair took to X following Monday's show to send a message after Andrade scored the pinfall victory over Giovanni Vinci:

"Keep showing them," she wrote.

During his post-match interview with Jackie Redmond, Andrade put over Vinci while also addressing the elephant in the room. He intends to shift gears only after WrestleMania. When asked about his recent interactions with The Judgment Day, especially with Dominik Mysterio, the 34-year-old simply asked her to be patient.

Check out the full interview below:

Triple H and the creative team have shown a preference for a lesser number of matches on the PLE card. This means many wrestlers will naturally not make it to every event. However, 2024 will feature some major international shows, starting with Backlash France in May.

Poll : Will Andrade's possible inclusion in The Judgment Day lead to another member getting booted out? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion