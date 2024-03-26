WWE star breaks character to address missing tonight's RAW

A WWE Superstar has broken character on social media today to address missing tonight's episode of RAW. This week's show will feature the return of CM Punk in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. The star who is set to miss the show is Ivar.

Andrade finished his time in AEW in December 2023. His last match was against Miro at Worlds End pay-per-view. After his contract expired, the 34-year-old returned to WWE during the Men's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by Bronson Reed. The former NXT Champion was scheduled to face Ivar of The Viking Raiders in a singles match tonight, but the match was scrapped. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Andrade would be taking on Imperium's Giovanni Vinci tonight instead.

Ivar took to his official X account to react to the news and broke character to reveal that he does not enjoy being on the sidelines.

"I do NOT like sitting on the side lines 😡," he wrote.

He also debunked rumors that he was undergoing neck fusion surgery. Ivar underwent surgery in 2020, and his tag team partner, Erik, also underwent the procedure last year.

Former WWE writer criticizes Cody Rhodes' promo last week on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo criticized Cody Rhodes for barely mentioning Roman Reigns during his promo last week on the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo noted that The American Nightmare is not facing The Rock at WrestleMania XL. He is challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He claimed that Rhodes forgot all about Reigns during his promo.

"I'm listening to him, and I'm saying to myself, first of all, here's my first question. Who are you wrestling at WrestleMania? The Rock or Roman Reigns? Because the way he's cutting this promo, The Rock has already gotten in his head. You've forgotten all about Roman Reigns. Not a tag match, bro. The match against Roman Reigns, you waited a year for this. You're not talking about Roman Reigns at all."

Andrade defeated Apollo Crews on the March 4 episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has anything planned for the star at WrestleMania XL.