40-year-old WWE Superstar makes light of surprising defeat alongside Rhea Ripley at recent live event

A 40-year-old WWE Superstar shared a hilarious moment with Rhea Ripley following a surprising loss at a recent live event.

Damian Priest has found a lot of success in WWE lately. He won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1st to ensure himself a future title shot. However, he has made his presence felt ringside during both of Finn Balor's title matches against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. Balor and Priest are a part of The Judgment Day stable, and there has been some tension within the group during recent episodes of RAW.

The Archer of Infamy battled Cody Rhodes at a WWE Live Event last night and came up short. The veteran took to Instagram today to share a couple of images from moments after the loss. Priest can be seen slumped over on the ring apron, and then hilariously laying face down on the floor with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley standing over him in the Instagram post below.

"Just a typical night out with the boys (and @rhearipley_wwe)😬 #NotAgain 😭 #Cheers," wrote Damian Priest.

WWE star Finn Balor on the relationship between Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest

Finn Balor recently discussed The Judgment Day and claimed that he viewed himself as the uncle of the group.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Balor compared The Judgment Day to a family. The inaugural Universal Champion stated that Rhea Ripley was like Damian Priest's little sister, and he is always looking out for her.

"I feel like I'm the uncle of the group in a way. Damian's like my brother, Dominik's like my little nephew that I'm taking care of, and Rhea is like Damian's little sister, or little cousins that he's looking out for all the time." (42:24-42:40)

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most popular superstars on the entire roster after joining The Judgment Day. Her on-screen relationship with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio has captivated the wrestling world and caused both stars to gain a ton of fans.

Ripley is involved in a rivalry on RAW with Raquel Rodriguez, and WWE official Adam Pearce told the 32-year-old star she will have a title shot once she is cleared to return.

