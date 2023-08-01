Was Raquel Rodriguez's knee injury real? Learn the extent of Rhea Ripley's brutality on WWE RAW

Raquel Rodriguez was brutally assaulted by Rhea Ripley a couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW. Mami injured her former best friend’s knee with her backstage attack. Fans might be wondering if the injury is real or scripted.

To answer the question: Raquel Rodriguez’s injury is 100% part of her ongoing storyline with Rhea Ripley. WWE has been teasing a title program between the two women for the past several weeks. The feud reignited after Big Mami Cool told The Eradicator to her face that she wasn’t afraid of her.

Ripley has run roughshod over anyone who dared to step up ever since she won the SmackDown Women's Championship (which later became the Women’s World Championship) at WrestleMania 39. The Nightmare’s list of victims includes Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Liv Morgan.

She even injured Kevin Owens during a previous episode of WWE RAW. Ripley and Damian Priest used the Prizefighter as bait to distract Sami Zayn during his match against Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship last week on the red brand.

Speaking of Dominik, the Judgment Day star successfully retained the title with a little help from Ripley last night at NXT: The Great American Bash. Dom survived the triple threat match against Mustafa Ali and former champion Wes Lee.

Rhea Ripley destroys Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley appeared alongside the Judgment Day to cut an in-ring promo tonight on RAW. Her promo was interrupted by Raquel Rodriguez, who tried to take out her former best friend for the injury she caused her several weeks ago on RAW.

However, Rhea Ripley quickly turned the momentum in her favor by targeting Raquel’s injured knee. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion was then escorted to the backstage area. Adam Pearce promised Raquel that she’ll get her match against Rhea if she gets medically cleared.

It remains to be seen if Raquel Rodriguez will heal in time for SummerSlam 2023 this Saturday. As of this writing, WWE hasn’t booked a Women’s World Championship match for the biggest party of the summer.

Do you want to see Raquel challenge Rhea for her title at SummerSlam 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!

