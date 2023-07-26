40-year-old WWE Superstar shares cryptic update about a movie script starring Dominik Mysterio

A 40-year-old WWE Superstar claimed that he has penned the sequel to Ready to Rumble, starring himself and Dominik Mysterio.

The film Ready to Rumble was released in 2000 and starred former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette along with Scott Caan and Oliver Platt. In the film, Arquette and Caan portrayed wrestling fans coming to the aid of star Jimmy King (Platt) after he is fired. Jimmy King won a Triple Cage match at the end of the film to earn his job back. WCW stars Diamond Dallas Page, Goldberg, Sting, Booker T, Randy Savage, and more were featured in the film.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest has declared that he and Dominik Mysterio have authored a sequel to the cult classic. The WWE RAW star took to Twitter today to disclose that he has a script for the sequel ready to go. Damage CTRL's Bayley reacted to the message and claimed that she wanted to be cast in the film.

"[email protected] and I got a "Ready To Rumble 2: Get Ruled" movie script on stand by. Just saying," he tweeted.

Young WWE fan cosplays as Dominik Mysterio to confront Seth Rollins

A young wrestling fan recently dressed up as Dominik Mysterio and confronted World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in San Diego.

Seth Rollins, Chelsea Green, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appeared at the San Diego Comic-Con event this week, and a hilarious moment took place. A kid dressed up as the 26-year-old Mysterio approached Rollins as everyone started chuckling to themselves.

The child warned The Visionary that he is coming after the World Heavyweight Championship, and Rollins let out his infamous cackle. The Visionary declared that they had found the one Dominik Mysterio fan in San Diego in the humorous video below.

Mysterio was able to defeat Sami Zayn to retain the North American Championship after The Judgment Day attacked Kevin Owens last night on WWE RAW. The distraction caused Sami Zayn to take his eye off the champion, and Dirty Dom capitalized with a roll-up to retain the title.

It will be interesting to see how Sami Zayn attempts to get revenge on the faction following the attack on Kevin Owens during last night's edition of WWE RAW.

