[WATCH] Child cosplays as Judgment Day member and confronts WWE Superstar

A young child has hilariously cosplayed a member of The Judgment Day and confronted a WWE Superstar at the San Diego Comic-Con event.

Dominik Mysterio recently shocked the WWE Universe by defeating Wes Lee to capture the North American Championship in NXT. On the main roster, The Judgment Day has been involved in a rivalry with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Mysterio's fellow stablemate, Damian Priest, captured the Money in the Bank briefcase at the premium live event on July 1st.

Priest now has a guaranteed title shot at a time and place of his choosing. Finn Balor attacked Rollins on this past Monday's edition of RAW and was given a rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. Balor came up short against Rollins at Money in the Bank after The Archer of Infamy brought the MITB briefcase ringside. His presence wound up distracting Balor instead of Rollins, and The Visionary capitalized to retain the title.

WWE uploaded a video today of a young fan cosplaying Dominik Mysterio at the San Diego Comic-Con. The fan confronted Seth Rollins and said that he is coming after the World Heavyweight Championship in the hilarious video below.

Former WWE manager unhappy with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio being given the "Dirty" moniker

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently took issue with the company giving Dominik Mysterio the "Dirty" moniker.

Mysterio has become one of the most hated superstars in the company and is consistently booed out of the building whenever he opens his mouth to speak. The 26-year-old relies on underhanded tactics to win matches and his new "Dirty" nickname fits him.

Before he became a manager, Mantell used the "Dirty" moniker during his wrestling career. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, the 73-year-old shared that he was bothered that Mysterio was given the name and added that The Judgment Day member has a lot to live up to moving forward.

"Dom, you got a hell of a name to live up to, so I hope you're up for the task. I'm pissed," said Dutch Mantell. [2:13 - 2:22]

You can check out the full video below:

The Judgment Day has become one of the most popular factions in the company and WWE reportedly views them as the successor to The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see if any more members of the group have gold around their waists following SummerSlam in Detroit.

