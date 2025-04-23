41-year-old former champion's WWE career is over; he has nobody to blame but himself, says Jonathan Coachman

A two-time champion previously voiced his frustration with WWE's decision to move him from one brand to another. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently claimed that the aforementioned star's career is now over, and he only has himself to blame.

Corey Graves has worked in the Stamford-based company for over a decade. Although he had to retire from in-ring competition due to injury, the 41-year-old became a color commentator. Earlier this year, the former NXT Tag Team Champion openly criticized WWE's decision to move him from SmackDown to NXT on X. While he stated that he would address the subject on the following episode of the show, Graves was pulled from the program. He later deleted his tweets and returned to the NXT commentary table on January 21st.

Last Monday on RAW, Gunther attacked the show's commentators, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman addressed Graves tweeting laughing emojis following the RAW segment. The former WWE commentator claimed the Pennsylvania native's career is over:

"To see how far he has gone down the totem pole, not only did Pat McAfee leave the show, there's no Corey Graves out there. It was Joe Tessitore that was out there with Michael Cole. Two play-by-play guys. So, Corey Graves laughing on social media. Guys, his career is over and he has nobody to blame but himself. You can't do that. You can't do that." he said. [28:17 - 28:47]

WWE refused to renew Corey Graves' wife Carmella's contract

Nearly two months ago, reports revealed that Corey Graves' wife, Carmella, was no longer under contract with WWE. The former SmackDown Women's Champion last appeared on television in March 2023 before going on hiatus due to pregnancy.

In a recent appearance on Barely Famous, Carmella addressed her WWE exit. The 37-year-old claimed the company ghosted her before letting her go. She admitted that she was hurt by the way her 12-year career in the promotion ended:

"It hurts because I feel I’ve always been a company girl and I’ve done whatever they needed me to do. I represent the company in a professional way and do what is asked of me. I’ve never gone off script or done anything like, ‘Shoot, maybe I shouldn’t have done that.’ I do everything that is asked of me and it feels like a shitty way to end a 12 year career with the company," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Jonathan Coachman also speculated about Triple H's future, claiming his time in the company is limited.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

