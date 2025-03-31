Carmella reveals her reaction to Corey Graves' outburst against WWE

Corey Graves made headlines in January when he publicly criticized WWE for removing him from main roster programming. Carmella, the commentator's wife, recently gave her thoughts on the situation.

Graves had commentated on WWE's main roster shows since 2016 before unexpectedly being moved back to NXT. The announcer took to social media to claim someone told him he was "not famous enough" to remain in the same job.

In an interview with New York Post Sports, Carmella defended her husband and said he is WWE's second-best commentator after Michael Cole:

"I am so supportive of my husband. I feel like he's such an incredible talent. He has so much passion and so much love for this business. I will always have his back. I feel like he deserves everything, as most wives feel about their husband. I just feel like he deserves nothing but the best, and he is incredible at what he does. He's one of, if not the best, commentator WWE has, maybe other than Michael Cole, and he's just incredible and I support him no matter what." [8:22 – 8:59]

After his controversial post, Graves missed the January 14 episode of NXT before returning a week later. On March 17, he made a one-off appearance on RAW as Michael Cole's commentary partner due to Pat McAfee's absence.

Carmella's WWE status

While Corey Graves commentates on NXT alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph, Carmella no longer works for WWE. The 37-year-old departed the company in February after her contract expired.

Like Graves, Carmella was initially outspoken about WWE's treatment of her. On Kail Lowry's Barely Famous podcast, the former SmackDown Women's Champion questioned whether the company did not want her because she had a baby. She also accused WWE of "ghosting" her.

Despite having issues with her departure, the former WWE star is not ruling out a possible return one day.

