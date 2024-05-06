41-year-old WWE star puts the accent on title reign after Jey Uso-Backlash France controversy

A valid argument can be made that Jey Uso is the WWE Superstar coming out of Backlash France, even with a loss.

The fans in Lyon, France, were not only rooting for Main Event Jey to become world champion for the first time but also gave him a hero's welcome. But in the end, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest managed to narrowly escape defeat.

It took multiple interferences from JD McDonagh and Finn Bálor, but the Judgment Day star walked out of the LDLC Arena with the World Heavyweight Championship, while Jey will live to fight another day.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old Priest put the accent on his championship reign as the face of Monday Night RAW:

"#ElCampéon," wrote Damian Priest.

The fans in Lyon, France, made it clear who they wanted to see hoist the championship. Priest's win nearly sucked the life out of the arena. Be that as it may, considering his title reign only commenced at WrestleMania XL last month, after waiting to cash in his Money in the Bank contract for a long time. So it's hard to argue with the creative team's decision to give him a run with the belt.

Furthermore, with how things went down at WWE Backlash France, Triple H, and Co. seem to be planting seeds for a Damian Priest face-turn.

Are The Judgment Day on the verge of splitting on WWE programming?

Despite The Judgment Day's repeated attempts at assisting Damian Priest to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash France, the WWE Superstar let out his anger, for a brief moment, after defeating Jey Uso.

During a post-match beatdown on Jey, Priest intervened and broke it up, then grabbed Bálor by the throat. The former Universal Champion sent a cryptic message on social media following the event, seemingly hinting at wounds that are yet to be healed.

Since Rhea Ripley relinquished the Women's World Championship a few weeks ago and left WWE television, owing to an unforeseen injury she sustained, The Judgment Day has shown signs of dissension.

Main Event Jey was also quick to point out to Damian Priest that the latter became the leader of The Judgment Day by default, only because Mami was finally out of the picture for the time being.