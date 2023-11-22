41-year-old WWE Superstar reacts after cute TikTok with Rhea Ripley

A 41-year-old WWE Superstar recently reacted after a cute TikTok with the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

The name in question is Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest. The Judgment Day is currently one of the most dominant factions in WWE. They are now stronger than ever before going into their Survivor Series: WarGames Match. Ripley has somehow managed to convince Drew McIntyre to be a part of her faction's bout against a team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton.

The Archer of Infamy and The Eradicator are always seen hanging together outside of WWE. The stars regularly upload TikToks of themselves, which are usually completely opposite from their on-screen characters.

Damian Priest recently uploaded a cute TikTok on his Twitter handle in which he can be seen awkwardly sitting while Ripley is being cute around him. Senor Money in the Bank wrote that the Women's World Champion never takes it easy.

"[Rhea Ripley] doesn't take it easy," Priest wrote.

Former WWE writer believes Rhea Ripley's mic skills need improvement

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former writer Vince Russo said that Ripley needs a promo coach because he believes she should get better on the mic.

"Rhea Ripley needs a promo coach, bro. She just needs a promo coach, and listen, that’s not a bad thing. She didn’t train to be an actress; she trained to be a professional wrestler, but if they’re gonna give her this kind of mic time, they’ve gotta make her better on the mic. They’ve gotta help her," Russo said.

Fans believe Drew McIntyre might join The Judgment Day and become their leader after the Survivor Series Premium Live Event on November 25, 2023. It remains to be seen what's next in store for The Scottish Warrior.

Do you think The Eradicator will let McIntyre become The Judgment Day's leader? Let us know in the comments section below.