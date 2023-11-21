Rhea Ripley needs coaching to get better, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley is among the most popular superstars on the WWE roster and is in the middle of a dominant run as Women's World Champion. Despite all her success, former head writer Vince Russo believes Ripley could improve a specific aspect of her on-screen character.

Ripley is set to defend her title against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The premium live event promises to be a massive night for The Judgment Day as all its members will be in action. Ahead of the show, The Nightmare has been busy making deals to bolster the group and has finally convinced Drew McIntyre to align with her faction for the men's WarGames match.

On Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said Ripley needed to improve her mic skills since she received significant screen time on the red show.

“Rhea Ripley needs a promo coach, bro. She just needs a promo coach, and listen, that’s not a bad thing. She didn’t train to be an actress; she trained to be a professional wrestler, but if they’re gonna give her this kind of mic time, they’ve gotta make her better on the mic. They’ve gotta help her.” (39:05 onwards)

Ripley is one of the best in-ring performers, possessing immense charisma. It will be interesting to see what's next for her in WWE.

