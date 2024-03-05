41-year-old WWE veteran sends a message to Paul Heyman after Hall of Fame announcement

WWE recently announced that Paul Heyman would be inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame. Wrestling veteran Natalya has taken to social media to react to the news.

The Wiseman is one of the greatest minds in the history of professional wrestling. He has managed many top stars during his career, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and, currently, Roman Reigns. He's a part of The Bloodline, one of the biggest stables in WWE right now, where he's known as the Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief. Before all this, Heyman was an announcer, a creative mind behind the scenes, and, of course, one of the pioneers of ECW. His decades-long wrestling career is now being rewarded with the Hall of Fame induction.

After news broke that Paul Heyman would take his place in the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame, Natalya sent him a congratulatory message on X/Twitter and included a photo of the two of them.

"Congratulations Paul Heyman on your WWE HOF induction! I’m excited for you to be celebrated at Wrestlemania 40 in Philly! Well earned," she wrote.

Paul Heyman opens up about his WWE Hall of Fame announcement

During an interview with the New York Post, Paul Heyman commented on getting inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame. He stated that he was just getting started.

“It’s taken me all these decades to figure this business out and the art of presentation to an audience, so while I hate to use the old cliche of, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started,’ … You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started. I don’t want a lifetime achievement award when I’m not done achieving things. I still have a lot of other work I want to do in this industry. I want to be involved in the first main event of WrestleMania in Havana, or on the moon, or on Mars when Elon Musk colonizes it. These are things that are going to happen in the future and I desperately want to be a part of it," said Heyman.

It'll be interesting to see who will be the person to induct Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame.

