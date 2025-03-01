42-year-old star breaks silence after handing Jacob Fatu another loss on SmackDown

While the plans for tonight's episode of SmackDown changed, WWE ended up in the exact same place. The United States Championship picture was the main focus of this show, with multiple stars vying for a shot at Shinsuke Nakamura.

In the end, LA Knight defeated Jacob Fatu and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat match. He earned a US Title bout that had previously been announced. Regardless, The Megastar was pumped after overcoming The Samoan Werewolf, who had an impressive showing as usual on SmackDown.

After his win, Knight went backstage and cut an impassioned promo on the United States Title. He plans to give everybody a shot at the belt, like he did the last time he was champion. The Megastar posted the promo on X/Twitter and coupled it with a determined caption:

"Without a shadow of a doubt. Old Glory needs to be on TV every week, and the Champ isn’t holding up his end of the bargain. Soon," he wrote.

LA Knight plans on saving the United States Championship from the clutches of Shinsuke Nakamura, much like he did after dethroning Logan Paul. It will be interesting to see if that is the case again.

Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu will want a one-on-one shot against Knight after failing to win yet again. The Samoan Werewolf has had rotten luck in multi-man matches on SmackDown recently.

