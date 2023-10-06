42-year-old star must debut for WWE and form a massive alliance with Jade Cargill, says former writer (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about how Jade Cargill must join forces with her husband and former MLB player, Brandon Phillips, in WWE.

The former TBS Champion joining the global wrestling juggernaut has been a major talking point over the last few days. Fans have been anticipating what WWE has in store for Jade Cargill and how they would present her on TV. Her on-screen debut for the company could happen anytime soon, as it was recently reported that she could be appearing at Fastlane 2023 in some capacity.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer shared his opinion on how the promotion must present the 31-year-old. Vince Russo mentioned how Cargill's husband, Brandon Phillips, boasted a flamboyant personality.

He added that since Phillips is a big name in sports, aligning him with his wife, Jade Cargill, on WWE's programming could work wonders for the latter.

"Bro, this was a very flamboyant baseball player. This was a very colorful baseball player. Bro, make the husband, Brandon Phillips, who's been on TV for decades, make him her agent. Let her husband be her agent. Give her something that's different other than 'this is an unbelievable specimen' because Rhea Ripley is an unbelievable specimen. Bianca Belair, too. So what? This is our third unbelievable specimen, now," said Vince Russo. [6:24 - 6:56]

Teddy Long wants Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax in WWE

A few days back on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long expressed his desire to see Jade Cargill step inside the squared circle with Nia Jax.

The former SmackDown General Manager explained that apart from working with each other seamlessly with no ego tussles, Cargill and Jax could draw big money for WWE.

"I think right now would be the time to put her with Nia Jax. Like Bill said, Nia Jax is destroying everybody, plus Nia Jax is a sweetheart. I got the chance to spend a lot of time with Jade during her training. I got the chance to be right there with her. I think they could tear the house down, and I think they could work with each other without any attitudes or problems. They would want to do stuff with each other that would do good and draw money," said Teddy Long.

Furthermore, Long also mentioned how WWE must take a slow-build approach to book Cargill and Jax's feud and keep them apart until their match.

