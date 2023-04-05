42-year-old superstar sends a message to released WWE star Mandy Rose on social media

Mandy Rose was released by WWE in December 2022. She recently received a message from her former colleague, Dolph Ziggler.

A year ago, Ziggler held the NXT Championship. Meanwhile, Rose was the NXT Women's Champion. Taking to Instagram, The Showoff reflected on the same.

Ziggler recalled the days when he and Rose dominated their respective divisions on the developmental brand. He further termed the same period as NXT's "attitude era" days.

"#NXT ATTITUDE ERA haha so damn fun! 1 year ago" wrote Ziggler

However, Ziggler held the NXT Championship for only 27 days. After making a surprise appearance on the brand, he dethroned Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat Match also involving Tommaso Ciampa.

He successfully defended the title against LA Knight before beating Breakker in a singles match at Stand & Deliver. On the April 4th episode of RAW, Ziggler lost the title to Breakker.

Mandy Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before losing it to Roxanne Perez. The former Toxic Attraction leader was released by WWE after dropping her title.

Mike Chioda recently praised Mandy Rose

WWE veteran Mike Chioda recently praised Mandy Rose and her in-ring abilities. He also claimed that the former NXT Women's Champion could follow a similar style to Torrie Wilson.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Chioda said:

"She could definitely be a Torrie Wilson type of style, and really I love Torrie Wilson; she was a great gal. But Mandy Rose's work ability as far as in-ring ability is considered is a lot better than Torrie Wilson's and Stacy Keibler's. She could have been like Trish Stratus even up there. But unfortunately, WWE released Mandy. I think she was so hot WWE had to fire her,"said Chioda.

Rose is currently focusing on her ventures outside of professional wrestling and is yet to make a return to in-ring competition since leaving WWE. It remains to be seen if she will sign with any other promotion in the future.

